'Put people over politics': Ohio town slams lack of action after catastrophic chemical spill

Billionaire financier George Soros said on Thursday that if Russia was defeated in the Ukraine war it would result in the dissolution of what he called the 'Russian empire,' something he said would be greeted by former Soviet republics. Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine has triggered one of the deadliest European conflicts since World War Two and the biggest confrontation between Moscow and the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis. Soros said the United States would support Ukraine, but that President Joe Biden had warned Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskiy that there were limits and that World War Three had to be avoided.