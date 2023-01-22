'He put up a fight': Reid on Mahomes' frustration after 1st quarter ankle injury

France 24 Videos

The Lunar New Year is a huge holiday in China, but also in other Asian countries like Korea and Vietnam. More than one billion people will be celebrating the event, which begins on January 22. For most, it's the Year of the Rabbit but in Vietnam, people will mark the Year of the Cat. Celebrations this year are particularly welcome, as Covid restrictions have finally been eased in China. But there are fears that another wave of infections is approaching. We take a closer look in this special edition.Read more on FRANCE 24 English