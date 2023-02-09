Pushback over FHSAA menstruation questions prompt emergency meeting today
The Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) Board of Directors has called an emergency meeting set for Thursday, February 9, at 10:30 a.m. to discuss proposed updates to its Preparticipation Physical Evaluation (PPE). The group was initially supposed to meet and vote on these changes at the end of this month. But according to its website, the meeting has been moved up after the proposals created "concerns and questions from parents, school district administrators, school board members, and coaches regarding the health privacy of student-athletes."