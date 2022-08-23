Push to save prairie dogs from possible fumigation at Lafayette office park
MASON, Ohio (AP) — Caroline Garcia generated momentum going into the U.S. Open in a week, capturing the Western & Southern Open women’s championship with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Petra Kvitova on Sunday. And Borna Coric continued his headlong rush up the men’s rankings, completing an improbable run to the championship with a 7-6 (0), 6-2 win over No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first final at this tournament for both players. Coric, 25, is expected to be ranked 29th going into the U.S. Open. He opene
This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. earned an 80-game suspension last week after testing positive for a steroid called Clostebol, and he says he flunked the drug test because of the ointment he used to treat ringworm. As performance-enhancing drug excuses go, it beats Shelby Houlihan's tainted burrito defence. Meat from roided-up hogs doesn't permeate
VANCOUVER — B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke will undergo surgery for a sprain in his right foot, the CFL club announced Sunday. The Lions stated Rourke has been diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain in the foot. Rourke was injured in B.C.'s .28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. "It has been determined that the best course of action is for Nathan to undergo surgery, which will happen very soon," the Lions said in a statement. "The club remains hopeful that the surgery and
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski had a watch reportedly worth 70,000 euros (about $70,000) snatched from his arm as he arrived for practice on Thursday, Spanish media said. The watch was taken from him as he stopped at the entrance of the club’s practice facilities to sign autographs and take photos with fans, authorities told Spanish media. A man reportedly grabbed the watch as the Poland striker opened the window of his car to greet the fans. Police said they later
Yahoo Fantasy analyst Matt Harmon makes the case for Chris Olave, Drake London and Breece Hall as the top NFL rookies to target in your fantasy draft.
THOROLD — Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc claimed a third gold medal at the Canada Games with a victory in Saturday's 200 metres. A day after breaking the Games record to win the women's 100-metres and helping Quebec take the 4x100 relay also in record time, Leduc won the 200 in a time of 23.70 seconds. Leduc was the only woman to win three gold track medals at this year's Canada Games held across southern Ontario's Niagara region. The 23-year-old from Gatineau, Que., edged 400-metre champion Grace
Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes says news of Carey Price's knee is "discouraging" and that the star goaltender may not play this coming season. Speaking to reporters after the Canadiens acquired forward Sean Monahan in a trade with Calgary, Hughes said it was unlikely that Price would be able to return without first undergoing surgery, and that rehab alone likely wouldn't be enough. After helping the Canadiens reach the Stanley Cup final in 2021, the 35-year-old Price suffered num
Cole Harbour's Nathan MacKinnon paraded the Stanley Cup through downtown Halifax on Saturday and past the arena where he skated with the 2013 Memorial Cup-champion Halifax Mooseheads. Families with their kids, and supporters wearing Colorado Avalanche jerseys, erupted into cheers as MacKinnon made his way past crowds of thousands, Stanley Cup in hand. Narcy Rumbolt brought his two kids to watch the parade. Rumbolt has been an Avalanche fan since 1995 when he lived there. "It's kind of surreal, r
The Blue Jays have moved Yusei Kikuchi to the bullpen and think he can have a big impact in the new role.
PHILADELPHIA — The Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association that includes national team players from Canada and the United States opens its season Oct. 14. The PWHPA rose from the ashes of the collapsed Canadian Women's Hockey League (CWHL) in 2019 with the goal of a sustainable women's professional league offering the same competitive and financial supports male pros have. The association includes 43 Olympians as well as other players with national-team and collegiate experience. Canada
CALGARY — The Calgary Flames' wild off-season took another dramatic turn Thursday when the team signed coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri to a seven-year, US$49-million deal. The 32-year-old native of London, Ont., was one of the biggest names available in free agency after an all-star season with Colorado that ended with the Avalanche winning the Stanley Cup. "This is an exciting day for my family," Kadri said in a statement. "I couldn't be more thrilled to join such a passionate fan base a
CINCINNATI — Felix Auger-Aliassime earned a berth into the quarterfinals Thursday with a 2-6, 7-6 (1), 6-1 comeback win over Jannik Sinner at the Western & Southern Open Masters-level tennis tournament. Seventh-seeded Auger-Aliassime fired 14 aces to Sinner's four, as he shifted the momentum with a strong effort in the tiebreaker to win the second set. Auger-Aliassime, of Montreal, went down 3-0 early in the first set before winning his first game. He broke the 10th-seeded Italian on three out o
NEW YORK (AP) — George Springer went 5-for-5, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer to cap a five-run second inning off Frankie Montas, and the Toronto Blue Jays routed the slumping New York Yankees 9-2 on Thursday night. José Berríos (9-5) bounced back from a pair of rough outings to pitch 6 2/3 effective innings. The right-hander allowed two runs on six hits, struck out nine and walked one. Playing designated hitter for the sixth straight game, leadoff batter Springer had a double and fo
MONTREAL — In his second season in the Canadian Football League, David Cote has had few opportunities to kick a game-winning field goal. Saturday afternoon against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the Montreal Alouettes' kicker got his opportunity on the final play of the game — playing at home in front of 20,048 onlookers at Percival Molson Stadium. The Tiger-Cats (3-7) had pulled away with 14 points in the third quarter, but the scrappy Alouettes (4-6) regained the lead with 2:18 to go in the game. Th
OTTAWA — Twelve-year-old Lucy Lin of Vancouver earned one of four spots into this week's 2022 CP Women's Open with a steady round of golf in Monday's final qualifier at the Marshes Golf Club. Lin, the youngest player to ever qualify for the prestigious Canadian tournament, shot a 2-over-par 74, two shots behind top qualifiers Michelle Liu of Vancouver and Gianna Clemente of Estero, Fla. Vanessa Zhang of Vancouver was one shot back. The final qualifier consisted of 22 golfers playing one round wi
Nazem Kadri said the Calgary Flames expressed interest the moment he became an unrestricted free agent, but it was an "elaborate process" before he finally signed on the dotted line on Thursday. "The patience definitely did me some good," Kadri told reporters in a Zoom call Friday. "There were some decisions to be made." The Flames' wild off-season took another dramatic turn Thursday when the team signed the coveted free agent to a seven-year, US$49-million deal. Before the deal could be made of
TORONTO — It would appear to be a favourable matchup for McLeod Bethel-Thompson and the Toronto Argonauts. Toronto (4-4) hosts Calgary (5-3) at BMO Field on Saturday night. The Argos come in with the CFL's second-ranked aerial attack (282 yards per game) and face a Stampeders' defence that's allowing a league-high 303.1 yards through the air this season. Calgary is also ranked eighth in both passing touchdowns allowed (13) and total net offence (366.3). But numbers, Bethel-Thompson says, are som
Lauren Kim's first golf clubs were a plastic set her parents bought her as a toddler. When she fired a hard shot into their new TV, her parents knew it was time to take her to the family driving range. "I fell in love with the game," said Kim, whose parents own the Peace Arch Driving Range in south Surrey, B.C. Passed down from her grandparents, it's been in the family for more than 30 years. The 17-year-old Kim is dominating the women's golf at the Canada Summer Games, shooting a 67 to shatter
TORONTO — A torn right pectoral muscle ended Andrew Harris's season but the Toronto Argonauts running back doesn't believe it will ultimately end his illustrious CFL career. Harris, 35, said Thursday he'll undergo season-ending surgery next week. The five-foot-11, 202-pound Winnipeg native was injured in last week's 34-27 home loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. "I'm devastated," Harris said following Toronto's practice. "Just kind of a fluke injury but hopefully I can go through surgery and all go