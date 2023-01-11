The push to save more lives from drug overdoses in Tampa Bay

Police officers and firefighters are often the first to respond to drug overdose calls, and when they get on the scene, the pressure is on to revive the person in need of help. “I was addicted to opiates – an IV heroin user – for the better part of 17 years,” said Cesar Rodriguez, who has been in long-term recovery for eight and a half years. He’s doing his part in the community by simply being open about his story of recovery. “The law enforcement community that I used to be so afraid of, I get to be an asset to today. So, the turnaround is truly a blessing,” he continued.