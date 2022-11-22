Push to release man on San Quentin's death row increases as role in 1985 prison guard murder is questioned

An inmate at San Quentin State Prison has spent more than 30 years on death row for a crime he said he didn't commit. Jarvis Masters is now on the verge of learning whether a federal court judge will set him free. As he waits, he has some high-profile support, including Oprah Winfrey and prominent Buddhist leaders. Javis Masters recently spoke with KCRA 3 about his case through a series of phone calls from the prison. He readily admitted he committed a series of armed robberies by the time he was 19 years old.