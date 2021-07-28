Push to change tree equity in Baltimore City neighborhoods
One group in Baltimore is trying to change tree equity in Baltimore.
From a pair of highly ranked Canadians on the opening tee to the women's basketball team looking to rebound, here are five things to look for on Thursday at the Tokyo Olympics.
The Lightning have the heartbeat of their team under wraps for eight seasons.
The Seattle Kraken have landed the biggest fish in free agency — at least in terms of goaltending.
With the window to negotiate a sign-and-trade closed, the Edmonton Oilers are expected to make their big free-agent signing official.
It will be a netminding swap, of sorts, between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Carolina Hurricanes.
Bobby Webster says the team has narrowed its list of potential players to pick, but it could change depending on the three teams picking ahead of them.
Phillip Danault's gamble did eventually pay off, as the shutdown center has signed a long-term deal in L.A.
The Calgary Flames have landed one of the hottest commodities in free agency.
Canadian gymnast Ellie Black has withdrawn from the women's all-around final scheduled for Thursday after she reinjured her left ankle.
The Oakland A's are bringing in a star outfielder to help their postseason push.
Canada's swimming phenom Penny Oleksiak had herself a history-making morning in Tokyo on Wednesday.
The team laid out a three-point action plan they are committed to fulfilling in the wake of selecting Logan Mailloux.
Beleaguered defenseman Tony DeAngelo is arguably public enemy number one among hockey fans, and he's joining one of the NHL's most likeable teams.
Canada and coach Bev Priestman face some tough decisions ahead of a quarterfinal matchup with Brazil, whom they defeated in the bronze medal match at Rio 2016. Victory would give the Canadian squad a shot at third-consecutive Olympic medal.
China’s state-run newspaper also published a story accusing some Western media outlets of unfairly targeting the country in their Olympic coverage.
Martyna Trajdos took to social media after video of the German judoka's coach violently shaking and slapping her in the face multiple times went viral.
The Calgary Flames have made a big move in free agency, signing forward Blake Coleman to a six-year deal on Wednesday. The contract carries an average annual value of US$4.9 million. Coleman comes to Calgary after helping the Tampa Bay Lightning win back-to-back Stanley Cups. The 29-year-old from Plano, Texas, tallied 31 points (14 goals, 17 assists) in the regular season last year and added 11 more (three goals, eight assists) in 23 playoff appearances. The Flames weren't the only team to secur
John Herdman hopes his team gives Canada something to celebrate Thursday night. The Canadian men take on CONCACAF powerhouse Mexico in the Gold Cup semifinal in Houston, hoping to reach the championship game for the first time since 2000. Canada beat the Mexicans 2-1 in the quarterfinals that year, thanks to an extra-time goal by Richard Hastings, and went on on to defeat Trinidad and Tobago 1-0 in the semis and Colombia 2-0 in the final to complete an unlikely tournament run that required winni
PHILADE (AP) — COVID-19 issues among the Washington Nationals prompted Major League Baseball to postpone their game against the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday night. The postponement came one day after Nationals star Trea Turner exited the game against Philadelphia in the first inning following his positive test for the virus. MLB announced the Nationals-Phillies postponement little over an hour before the game was set to begin at Citizens Bank Park, and said that would allow for “continued
CLEVELAND (AP) — Franmil Reyes homered twice, the first a second-inning blast that bounced out of Progressive Field and almost dinged a bicyclist pedaling on a street, and the Cleveland Indians beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-2 on Wednesday. Reyes’ leadoff homer in the second glanced off the pedestrian bridge in left field and landed on the plaza area between the ballpark and Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The ball traveled an estimated 446 feet. Reyes wasn’t done. He finished off Cleveland’s three-