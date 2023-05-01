Purrfect Cat Day Café hosts a kitten shower to help overwhelmed shelters

The Canadian Press

Grand & Toy invented next-day delivery, so the story goes. In 1882, long before online stores and big-box retail, the Canadian office supplies company loaded goods onto a wheelbarrow or horse-drawn wagon and delivered items to business customers within a day. The company grew steadily for a century, opening dozens of stores and becoming a household name in Canada for office catalogues and back-to-school supplies. Then, after a period of mounting competition from U.S. retailers like Staples and W