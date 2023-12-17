Purdue beats Arizona, makes case to be No.1
Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz reacts to the Boilermakers handing the Wildcats their first loss of the season and explains why Purdue should be the top ranked team in the nation.
Stephen A. Smith is clarifying his comments about Warriors star Steph Curry after coach Steve Kerr defended the star against "disgusting" claims.
CJ Stroud’s voice cracks. He’s just acknowledged his faith in reference to the road he’s been on. “It’s taken a lot of hard work,” says Stroud as he fights back tears.
It's an all-out weekend for the Woods family as the 15-time major champion is playing with his son, Charlie, while his daughter, Sam, caddies.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was hospitalized Friday night after breaking his hip in a fall, according to his longtime business partner.
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said Draymond Green’s indefinite suspension made sense to him while talking to reporters head of the team’s game in Los Angeles against the Clippers on Thursday.
This was the green light the Chargers needed to rip the Band-Aid off and get a head-start on who will replace Staley.
Colby Covington drew massive heat from his fellow fighters after he made a contorvesial comment about Leon Edwards' deceased father at the UFC 296 press conference.
The NFL has banned Eagles security chief Dom DiSandro from being on the sideline for the remainder of the regular season after he was ejected from a game earlier this month for a scuffle with 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw, two people familiar with the league’s decision told The Associated Press on Saturday. DiSandro is still allowed to travel with the team to Seattle for its Monday night game and he can perform all other work duties but he is not permitted on the sideline, one of the people said
Toney doesn't seem to think he did anything wrong.
Jake Paul delivered on his promise to knockout Andre August, and closed the show in the first round.
Man sentenced months after arrest at Bengals game was captured in viral video
NFL fans won’t have to wait until Sunday to get their football fix in Week 15. There will be three NFL games played Saturday.
The Blues fired head coach Craig Berube during a significant losing streak
‘We have to find a way.’
Paddy Pimblett thinks fighters are paid fairly in the UFC.
Shohei Ohtani, who repeatedly praised the Angels on Thursday, gave his former team multiple chances to counter the Dodgers' offer he ultimately accepted.
With six teams all standing at 7-6, the AFC wild-card race is completely open. Who will break away from the pack to claim playoff berths?
Red Bull’s racing team dominated Formula One – both with Max Verstappen’s record-breaking championship season and the team’s Constructors’ Championship. Now they’ve performed a pit stop challenge in total darkness. Watch this clip to see how fast they did it, but don’t blink or you might miss it.
“We’ll see what happens,” he said. “They might fine me.”
VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have acquired defenceman Nick Cicek and a 2024 sixth-round draft pick from the San Jose Sharks. In exchange, the Sharks received forward Jack Studnicka. Cicek, 23, has appeared in 18 games with the American Hockey League's San Jose Barracuda this season, registering three points (one goal, two assists). The six-foot-three, 201-pounder played all 16 of his career NHL games in 2022-23 with the Sharks, having four assists in that span.