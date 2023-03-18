Purchase of Duke City Gladiators turf under question
Ukraine has demoted a top battlefield commander after he admitted his unit had been decimated in fighting around the city of Bakhmut.
The South Dakota woman was traveling through Florida when she said the alleged sexual assault occurred — a man binding and violating her.
Zachariah Anderson is charged with the brutal murder of Rosalio Gutierrez Jr. who vanished back in May 2020
The late-night host couldn't resist zinging Donald Trump's son over the find.
Poland and Slovakia are arming Kyiv with fighter jets. Russian warplanes are forcing American drones out of the skies. Chinese President Xi Jinping is visiting Moscow in a show of support for Vladimir Putin while Chinese companies are shipping assault weapons and body armour to Moscow’s troops. Putin’s war in Ukraine is headed into dangerous waters, and the potential for escalation with the West is higher now than at any point since the initial invasion.
US European Command said a Russian Su-27 that clipped a US military MQ-9 Reaper drone demonstrated a "a lack of competence."
"I just lost half my money to this banking thing, and that doesn’t mean that I’m not here," Stone said at the Women's Cancer Research Fund gala.
Claudia Conway, daughter of Kellyanne and George Conway, mocked right-wing figureheads with several polls over the past week.
‘You know, she’s not ‘the wife that was murdered.’ I mean, we don’t want her to be remembered that way,’ her friends say
Black Mississippi resident went missing soon after he claimed facing racism
Aiden Bilyard, 21, of Cary will serve the second-longest sentence handed down to a North Carolinian accused of taking part in the Capitol riot.
Elizabeth Hurley, 57, posted a stunning throwback montage video on Instagram, showcasing her transformation from the 90's until now.
For Spring 2023, clothes are suddenly revealing, tight, and plunging. But what’s unique about this new sensual mood is that female designers are leading the charge.
The late-night host mocked Joe Tacopina with a stinging supercut.
The Oilers phenom is the first player since 1995-96 to surpass 130 points and is closing in on a number of other major milestones.
An Italian minister and Kremlin critic has been warned of a €15 million (£13.1 million) bounty put on his head by Russia.
It’s 100 pounds larger than average, officials say.
A Fox News' graphic couldn't keep up with Carlson's false remark.
Every year, Oscar nominees receive a "swag bag" of free stuff from an array of companies. But it turns out those "free" gift bags count as taxable income.
The Biden administration released video Thursday of a Russian fighter jet dumping fuel on a U.S. Air Force surveillance drone as the U.S. sought to hold Russia responsible for the collision that led to the drone's crash into the Black Sea without escalating already fraught tensions with the Kremlin. Poland, meanwhile, said it's giving Ukraine a dozen MiG-29 fighter jets, becoming the first NATO member to fulfill Kyiv's increasingly urgent requests for warplanes.