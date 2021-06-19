Puppy, kitty & fawn all play together in the backyard

The Canadian Press

MADRID (AP) — Spain included Pau Gasol in its preliminary squad for the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday. The 40-year-old Gasol was among the 18 players called up by coach Sergio Scariolo to prepare for the Tokyo Games. Only 12 players will make the final squad. The two-time NBA champion is trying to play in his fifth Olympics. He was included after overcoming a long injury layoff and a successful return to Barcelona this season. He will turn 41 before the games open on July 23. Gasol’s brother, Marc,