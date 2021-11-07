Puppy gets very angry at empty food bowl
Tango is either auditioning to be a Georgia Bulldog or angry at the empty food bowl. There’s probably some in-between there but either way he’s too cute with his growls!
Tango is either auditioning to be a Georgia Bulldog or angry at the empty food bowl. There’s probably some in-between there but either way he’s too cute with his growls!
Auston Matthews and John Tavares had two goals apiece as Toronto picked up a fifth consecutive victory with an impressive 5-2 win over the Boston Bruins on Saturday night.
The highly ranked lightweights went after each other like hungry pit bulls, delivering insane amounts of punishment to the delight of the sell-out crowd.
The Golden Knights hadn’t scored on the power play since June 6, but their man advantage clicked Saturday and two PP goals were the difference in a 5-2 win over the Canadiens.
"I think everyone knew the ball was going to 77, and he delivered."
The Toronto Blue Jays are reportedly extending qualifying offers to infielder Marcus Semien and starter Robbie Ray.
Some sponsors are reportedly upset at the NHL's mishandling of the Blackhawks scandal, which has left the league's brand "significantly tarnished."
Pascal Siakam will make his season debut against the visiting Brooklyn Nets on Sunday.
A fight fan's dream comes true on Saturday night with dueling pay-per-views featuring the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighters in boxing and MMA.
The Chicago Blackhawks fired coach Jeremy Colliton on Saturday, dismissing the former NHL forward with the team off to a rough start in his fourth season.
Evan Mobley and Scottie Barnes have stood out early from the pack, presenting old-soul know-how on the court.
We've had nearly a day to process the vicious murder of the New York Rangers franchise at the hands of Connor McDavid, and we're still in awe.
Joel Embiid was just inches away from connecting with Lonzo Ball’s head on Saturday night in Chicago.
Aaron Rodgers took ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine over a COVID-19 vaccine. Neither drug is approved to treat COVID by the FDA.
Three different Raiders first-rounders have faced legal issues after car crashes since 2019.
Seiya Suzuki has a .315/.415/.571 slash line in nine seasons with Nippon Professional Baseball.
Carey Price will be back with the Canadiens on Monday.
What Usman has done in the face of the opposition he’s seen is nothing short of remarkable.
After their two fights, "GGG" took a much different path than Alvarez, who racked up impressive wins over three men with a combined 78-0 record.
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Damon Severson scored in the third round of a shootout and the New Jersey Devils snapped a three-game skid with a 3-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night. Janne Kuokkanen scored for New Jersey with 2:56 left in the third period to force overtime. Ryan Graves also scored and goalie Jonathan Bernier turned back 25 shots for the Devils, who went to overtime on the road for the second straight day. Jonathan Dahlen and Rudolfs Balcers had the goals for San Jose,
CALGARY — Between Matthew Tkachuk's big night offensively and Jacob Markstrom's stellar goaltending, the Calgary Flames were excellent at both ends of the ice Saturday night. Fuelled by a raucous home crowd, Tkachuk had a goal and three assists and Markstrom made 22 stops for his NHL-leading fourth shutout as the Flames extended their point streak to 10 games with an emphatic 6-0 victory over the New York Rangers. “The atmosphere was great,” said Tkachuk, who topped off his big night with a high