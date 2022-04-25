Puppy Drags Cat's Bed During Playtime in Georgia Home

A puppy tried to persuade a cat to take part in play time by dragging the feline’s bed across a room at a home in Gainesville, Georgia.

Teresa Jimenez filmed a video that shows the dog, Canelo, using its teeth to drag Mimi the cat’s bed – with the cat still in it.

Jimenez told Storyful that the dog was trying to pull Mimi to its toy area, which was under the kitchen island. “We know he was treating her as one of his possessions and attempted to bring her under the table to his hang-out spot,” Jimenez told Storyful.

“He wants to take his cat sister everywhere with him,” Jimenez wrote on her TikTok page. Credit: Teresa Jimenez via Storyful