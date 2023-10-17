Puppy, car taken at gunpoint
Milwaukee police are investigating an armed robbery after a group of people stole a vehicle, holding the driver at gunpoint. His 10-month-old puppy inside remains missing.
Joseph Harrell, a 17-year-old teen who was arrested in connection to a violent robbery in Houston, Texas, that left a Vietnamese mother paralyzed, was sentenced to three decades in prison. Harrell’s sentence: On Thursday, Harris County District Court Judge Kristin M. Guiney sentenced Harrell to 30 years in a state correctional facility after he pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated robbery causing serious bodily injury to 41-year-old Nhung Troung. About the attack: On Feb. 13, Harrell was captured on surveillance footage physically attacking Truong, 44, during a robbery at the 9800 block of Bellaire in Houston, Texas.
Geoffrey E. Hammond, 46, is charged in Portland, Ore., with murder in the second degree, among other charges
The girls were 3 and 7.
The Justice Department on Monday appealed the sentences of five members of the Proud Boys, including its former leader, Enrique Tarrio, aiming to get stiffer penalties for those convicted for their role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Tarrio, Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs and Zachary Rehl were convicted of seditious conspiracy in connection…
The two reportedly live together.
Amanda Hickey, 48, pleaded guilty to multiple charges
The Martin Scorsese film tells the real-life story of the Reign of Terror in the 1920s, when dozens of Osage people were killed for their oil rights.
A woman is dead and a man is in custody after a fatal stabbing in Toronto's west end late Sunday, police say.Officers were initially called to an address on Davenport Road around 10:30 p.m., said Duty Insp. Keri Fernandes, where they found a man with a knife. He was taken into custody.A short time later, a woman was found with stab wounds inside a home on nearby Chambers Avenue.Officers tried to revive her but she was pronounced dead, Fernandes said. Fernandes did not provide any further informa
Davidson talked about comedy's curious relationship to tragedy as he began the show with a monologue, instead of the typical sketch.
Over the last few years, I have engaged in continual dialogue with people across the spectrum of Islam, from Ayaan Hirsi Ali, who left her religious upbringing behind, through to moderates such as Mustafa Akyol and Hamza Yusuf, and even some of the more hardline commentators whose perspectives are popular among Muslim millennials in the UK.
Ontario's Special Investigations Unit is investigating after an overnight crash in downtown Windsor that killed two people.It happened around 1:20 a.m. Sunday morning, the SIU said.Preliminary information suggests Windsor police officers saw a Dodge Charger go through a red light at Park Street and Ouellette Avenue, the SIU said in a media release. Officers tried to stop the Charger but it headed northbound on Ouellette, then eastbound on Riverside Drive East. At Riverside and Glengarry Avenue,
They don't call her the queen of Halloween for nothing.
Police in Nova Scotia are searching for a man believed to have been involved in a targeted shooting at a motel in Brookfield.An emergency alert issued late Sunday evening said 52-year-old Darren Trevor Jackson was wanted in connection with a shooting at the Sunrise Motel on Highway 2, where a woman known to Jackson was injured.The alert was cancelled later Monday morning. RCMP said investigators determined it was a targeted incident and there was no threat to the public.The victim was in stable
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/TwitterThe mother of Wadea Al-Fayoume, the 6-year-old Palestinian-American who was stabbed to death in a Chicago suburb this weekend, posted about the attack on Facebook just hours after it took place on Saturday.Hanaan Shaheen, Wadea’s 32-year-old mother, was stabbed 12 times during the attack, local authorities in Plainfield, Chicago, said. The family’s landlord, 71-year-old Joseph Czuba, has since been arrested in connection with the stabbi
The Scottish SPCA has issued an appeal to track down a man who was captured on CCTV beating a dog outside a shop in West Dunbartonshire. The animal welfare charity wants to find the black and white collie to check on its wellbeing. A member of the public witnessed the incident, which occurred in Clydebank's Montrose Street on 10 October.
A day before he drove his pickup truck into a London, Ont., Muslim family, killing three generations, Nathaniel Veltman drove to Toronto to scope out possible locations for a vehicular attack on pedestrians, but fought the urge to "step on the gas" to kill a group of Muslims he saw walking there, he told the jury at his murder and terrorism trial. "The urge to step on the gas, I had never felt like that before. I was fighting it and fighting it and I thought to myself, 'No, they look about my ag
The SWAT team was called to the home, but the kidnapping suspect was nowhere to be seen.
A mother who shielded her son from gunfire, a “pro-peace” academic, young people who attended a musical festival and two brothers are among at least 30 Americans who have been killed in the warfare between Israel and Hamas, family members and officials say.
Four Ukrainian children deported to Russia by Russian forces have been freed in a deal brokered by Qatari officials, Kyiv said Monday.
Chrestman could be seen on numerous videos alongside other Proud Boys on Jan. 6, 2021, dressed in tactical gear, leading chants and at one point using the ax handle to obstruct metal barriers that had been deployed to prevent the mob from advancing.