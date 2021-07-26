Puppies get second chance at life
Two puppies whose mother died of complications after birth are getting a second chance at life.
Margaret Mac Neil delivered Canada's first gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics in the women's 100m butterfly.
Canada's Jessica Klimkait has won bronze in the women's under-57 kilogram category at the Tokyo Olympics.
The Canadian women's basketball team opened Tokyo 2020 with a 72-68 loss to Serbia in the first game of the group stage.
What happens with Pascal Siakam this week will speak volumes about the direction the Raptors are headed.
The Texans have reportedly changed their tune and are looking to trade the quarterback.
Momiji Nishiya and Rayssa Leal are having better summers than most 13-year-olds.
Australian swimming coach Dean Boxall's body could not be stopped after Ariarne Titmus won gold.
Margaret Mac Neil won Canada's first gold medal of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and reflected on what it means to accomplish it in her first Summer Games.
Source says Olympic organizers have held discussions about the possibility of allowing a limited number of fans at the Tokyo Games.
Sanda Aldass is truly an inspiration.
The Padres picked up one of the best hitters in baseball for the second half of the season.
In its bid for the 2020 Summer Olympics, Japan claimed "this period provides an ideal climate for athletes to perform." It doesn't, and they lied.
Jalen Green could be available to the Raptors in the NBA draft. Here's what he would bring to the team.
This could have ended up a lot worse than a false start.
The Agony of Defeat. Five years of training and coming up just short.
Nneka Ogwumike was denied a spot with Nigeria, which plays Team USA on Tuesday, but is looking toward the future.
CALGARY — Hockey Canada has released the schedule for the International Ice Hockey Federation World Championship Women's World Championship, featuring Canada versus Finland in the opening game. The 31-game tournament will be played at WinSport Arena at Canada Olympic Park in Calgary, Alta., from August 20-31. This is the eighth time Canada has hosted the event. Dean McIntosh, vice-president of events and properties with Hockey Canada, says a variety of provincial groups have worked together to m
Missed out on the Looney LeBron 18? Here's your chance to snag a different colorway at a great price.
WESTFIELD, Ind. (AP) — Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich will miss the start of training camp after testing positive for COVID-19, general manager Chris Ballard announced Monday. Ballard said Reich's test results came back late last week and the fourth-year coach, who is fully vaccianted, has been asymptomatic. It's still unlikely Reich will return to the practice field until early next week. In Reich's absence, the Colts plan to split coaching duties between new offensive coordinator Marcus
TOKYO — From the Olympic debut of a Canadian diving tandem to the next step in the men's rugby sevens team's long road to Japan, here are five things to watch Tuesday at the Tokyo Olympics. In sync: A decorated diver and a new partner Veteran diver Meaghan Benfeito of Laval, Que., and her partner 10 years her junior, Calgary's Caeli McKay, are medal threats in the 10-metre platform synchronized competition. Benfeito and former partner Roseline Filion won Olympic bronze medals together in both 20