Pune Neighborhood Welcomes Home Veteran Nurse Caring for Coronavirus Patients

A critical-care nurse in Pune received a gracious welcome on Sunday, May 17, as she returned home to her family after three weeks treating coronavirus patients.

Veena Guha, a nurse for 25 years, tested negative for COVID-19 and was permitted to go home to her family, according to her son, Prodyut.

He filmed this video showing his mother receiving a warm welcome from her community as she returned after three weeks of caring for patients.

Guha was surprised by flowers, blessings, and gracious words from her neighbors, who applauded her return. Guha’s husband blessed her, while another neighbor blew a conch to mark the homecoming.

“We all had supported her thoroughly, as we truly believe in our community that the healthcare workers are no less than heroes in these pressing times, putting their life on the line, leaving their families behind,” Prodyut told Storyful. “They are literally saving lives.”

Veena Guha was to return to non-coronavirus work the following Monday, enjoying only one day off before reassuming her nursing duties. Guha works at the Sasoon General Hospital in Maharastra, where several of her colleagues had tested positive for the coronavirus, Prodyut said. The Guha family was relieved on Saturday to learn that Veena had tested negative.

As of May 17, India had reported 90,927 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 2,872 deaths. Credit: Prodyut Guha via Storyful