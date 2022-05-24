Puma Found in Brazilian Elementary School Bathroom

A puma was found in the bathroom at a Brazilian elementary school in the metropolitan area of Belo Horizonte on Saturday, May 21, officials said.

Footage released by the Minas Gerais fire department shows the cougar growling in the bathroom at a school in the municipality of Nova Lima.

According to Globo, a nine-year old boy, who was playing football at the school on Saturday morning, was the first to discover the cougar.

Fire officials said the animal was confined to the bathroom until the environmental police and a vet arrived to sedate it. No one was hurt, officials said.

Globo reported the puma was later released into a nearby forest. Credit: Bombeiros Minas Gerais via Storyful