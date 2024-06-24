Pulisic leads USA to perfect Copa América start with win over Bolivia

Yahoo Sports' Jason Fitz and Nick Bromberg react to the USA's 2-0 win over Bolivia and how it sets them up nicely in Group C of Copa América going forward.

Cobo America 2024 starts off right for team USA as they get a two nil win over Bolivia.

He's Nick Bromberg.

I'm Jason Fitz.

Nick.

Give me your first takeaways.

What stood out to you in this match right away.

The United States is on the front foot.

They knew they were the better team, they knew they needed to win this game.

Christian prolific strike in the third minute, the earliest goal of his career for the United States men's national team, an absolute wonder goal.

And it, I hate the phrase set the tone but it did set the tone because it made certain the US was the best team on the field and they were coming out to get all three points right away.

OK?

But I, I don't want to be a troll here, but let's be honest for a second, Bolivia, not good.

So some would say that two nil should have been much bigger than that.

Is there concern that they didn't beat this opponent by more?

Yes and no.

There were moments.

I think you can say the United States should have gotten 345 goals.

They were, he had a lot of chances that they did not finish.

Especially after that first goal Ballan, he got more decisive when he and before that second goal.

And then you look at this team though the United States and especially in international big international competitions.

This is a team that always feels like it struggles to get its footing in its 1st and 2nd games.

Now you've got three points over an opponent.

Yes, you did have to beat Panama ne on Thursday, another opponent you have to beat.

But again, the United States is halfway to the six points.

It needs to not worry about anything.

Monday night against Uruguay gotta give some love to Matt Turner who by the way gets yet another shutout continues his dominance.

This is just the beginning of Copa America.

