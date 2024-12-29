Puka Nacua's best plays from 129-yard game Week 17
Watch Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua's best plays from 129-yard game in the Week 17 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.
Watch Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua's best plays from 129-yard game in the Week 17 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.
Catches like this are why Nacua's one of the NFL's most exciting young receivers.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 16 wide receiver rankings for half-PPR leagues.
Dominate with your Week 13 fantasy football lineups with these exploitable matchups from analyst Sal Vetri.
The Rams win the title if three of the Bills, Browns, Vikings, Commanders or Niners win this week.
BYU threw three interceptions and still won 36-14.
The Pirates beat NC State 26-21 and eight players were ejected.
Ohtani is married to a former professional basketball player. This is going to be one athletic kid.
Michael Penix Jr. has a rookie season to finish and a wedding to plan.
College football's newest (and strangest) tradition did not disappoint, with Cinnamon Roll chosen to be consumed by victorious Iowa State.
The Trojans got a Week 1 win over LSU and beat Texas A&M in the Las Vegas Bowl.
The Chargers will be a wild-card team in the AFC bracket.
The scuffle began when Nurkić elbowed Dallas' Daniel Gafford in the jaw and was called for an offensive foul.
Burnes' contract provides a combination of immense financial security and personal comfort for him while adding an ace to a roster that is ready to compete.
The NBA and NFL have issued warnings to players to increase security measures as theft rings target their homes for break-ins.
Ovechkin is 27 goals away from breaking Gretzky's all-time NHL record.
Beck underwent surgery to repair the UCL in his right elbow this week after injuring it during the SEC title game.
Even if Barkley doesn't catch Dickerson, he can still become the ninth running back to get 2,000 yards in a season.
In the NFC, four teams have earned tickets to the postseason, but all four division titles remain in play.
The outfielder and 2024 Home Run Derby champ is coming off an extremely successful one-year run with the Dodgers.
If Ohio State plays as it did against Tennessee, Saban said the Buckeyes could win the national championship.