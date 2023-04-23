Pug hikes all 48 of the 4,000' mountains in New Hampshire
Meghan, the wife of Britain's Prince Harry, criticised the British media on Saturday over reports that letters exchanged with King Charles played a part behind her decision not to attend his coronation, her latest confrontation with the press. The Daily Telegraph reported Meghan had written to the now king to express her concerns about unconscious bias in the royal family. It said the letter was sent following her 2021 comments in an interview with Oprah Winfrey that the family had raised concerns about how dark her son's skin would be.
The actress shared a heartwarming picture alongside her father in an Instagram post on Friday
Six cattle in Madison County were found dead under suspicious circumstances, with "no signs of struggle or disturbance in the grass," officials said.
Andrew Parker Bowles was married to Camilla for 22 years
The actress, now 94, tells PEOPLE about eccentric billionaire Howard Hughes, who died a recluse in 1976
The “Air” director confounded Drew Barrymore this week with a hard-to-stomach fact about his celebrity spouse.
Nate Diaz choked a Logan Paul lookalike into unconsciousness in a New Orleans street brawl that appeared to involve Chase DeMoor.
“It was rolling around on the surface and just looked like it was having a good time really,” one of the witnesses said.
Ukrainian soldiers have crossed the Dnipro River for the first time since the early days of the invasion and built positions which could be used to launch attacks deeper into Russia-occupied territory, analysts have said.
Ron DeSantis had a clear mission as he prepared to leave his governor’s mansion in Jacksonville, Florida for Washington this week.
The two had a day in the sun
Surveillance images show suspect carrying victim to a minivan
Meghan Markle will have a "low-key party at home" to celebrate her son's birthday.
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds took a cozy stroll together in New York City wearing matching navy and white and holding hands.
Canada is one of the most vocal backers of Ukraine in the war against Moscow's forces and has imposed sanctions on hundreds of Russian officials and companies as well as wide-scale trade bans. "Due to the numerous instances of discrimination against Russian citizens ... in Canada, including physical violence, we recommend you refrain from traveling to this country for the purposes of tourism, education, and in the context of business relations," the Russian foreign ministry said in an advisory.
The ‘Morning Joe’ anchors often ridicule Ms Lake for her election-denying
Todd and Julie Chrisley's daughter, Savannah, said on Instagram that she was "thrown off" her flight after refusing to check her luggage.
"I expect that this is going to be incredibly nasty and an X factor is what Biden running is going to look like," Haberman said.
The small town of Vincent, Alabama, was thrust into an international spotlight when a racist text scandal prompted the dissolution of its police department. Nine months on, the town still hasn’t figured out what to do about local policing — but residents are finding unity in an unlikely place, writes Sheila Flynn
Connor Bedard isn't the only young hockey player turning heads at Saskatchewan rinks lately — so is 13-year-old Regina U13A Falcons captain Grady Greenslade. On March 12, Greenslade — who wears No. 5 — scored three goals within 10 seconds of game play in the second period of a regular season game in Balgonie, about 25 kilometres east of Regina. "I remember on the first goal just getting the puck and ripping it. The second goal, it was a two-on-two, then we scored," he told CBC's The Morning Edit