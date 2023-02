The Canadian Press

Jay Woodcroft is in a unique position. The Edmonton Oilers head coach has a front-row seat — and behind-the-scenes access — to the daily process of greatness going to work. And even in a season where Connor McDavid looks poised to reach statistical heights not seen in nearly three decades, Woodcroft concedes there are times hockey's best is taken for granted. "Top of his field," the Oilers' second-year bench boss said of Edmonton's captain. "You almost become numb to the great things that he doe