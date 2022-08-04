Public Invited to Name Arizona Wildfire Park's Wolf Pups

Bearizona Wildlife Park, in Williams, Arizona, has welcomed four wolf pups to its pack, and has invited the public to choose their names.

Three of the cubs are Artic wolves and one is an Alaskan tundra wolf, the park said. In video posted August 3, the wolves, aged about 13 weeks, can be seen playing about.

The winning names for the cute foursome will be revealed on August 13, International Wolf Day, the park said. Credit: Bearizona Wildlife Park via Storyful