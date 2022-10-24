Psychological factors affect choice to evacuate or not during hurricanes
Hurricane Ian was one of Florida’s deadliest storms in recent memory, claiming more than 100 lives in 19 counties. The main reason most of the people died was that they failed to evacuate, despite mandatory evacuation orders issued by Lee County Emergency Management officials more than 24 hours before the storm. Psychologists have studied for years what makes people decide to stay behind, despite stern warnings of potential danger and death.