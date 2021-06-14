This 'psychic' cat predicts Euro 2020 match results

Location: St Petersburg, Russia

Achilles is deaf and lives in St Petersburg’s Hermitage museum

He has been predicting soccer outcomes for years

by choosing between bowls of food bearing different flags

Here he is in 2017

correctly forecasting the outcome of the Confederations Cup opening match

In 2018 he accurately pegged Russia to win the World Cup opener

He recently opted for a bowl of food bearing an Italian flag

before Italy beat Turkey 3-0 in the opening Euro 2020 match

He also correctly predicted Belgium would beat Russia

