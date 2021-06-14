This 'psychic' cat predicts Euro 2020 match results
Location: St Petersburg, Russia
Achilles is deaf and lives in St Petersburg’s Hermitage museum
He has been predicting soccer outcomes for years
by choosing between bowls of food bearing different flags
Here he is in 2017
correctly forecasting the outcome of the Confederations Cup opening match
In 2018 he accurately pegged Russia to win the World Cup opener
He recently opted for a bowl of food bearing an Italian flag
before Italy beat Turkey 3-0 in the opening Euro 2020 match
He also correctly predicted Belgium would beat Russia