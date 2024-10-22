PSG youngster Senny Mayulu nets his first Ligue 1 goal with style
Senny Mayulu, 18 years old, scored this unstoppable strike from a close range against Strasbourg in October 2024.
Aaron Gordon averaged 13.9 points and 6.5 rebounds last season in Denver.
The Ravens and Buccaneers have explosive offenses that should light up the scoreboard.
Georgia-Texas drew the highest college football viewership so far this season, while Alabama-Tennessee got the third-highest audience. Both games were broadcast on ABC.
Jalen Suggs and the Orlando Magic have agreed to a five-year, $150.5 million extension to his rookie contract.
Who will win individual awards this year? Our writers weigh in.
Will there be a new champ this year? Our writers weigh in.
College football has more undefeated teams at this point than it’s had in nearly a decade. Which of them will remain unscathed and which will stumble?
The three-time All-Star underwent a pair of ankle surgeries in the offseason.
Neither quarterback was particularly effective passing in Sunday's Super Bowl rematch. So Mahomes leaned on another part of his game — and his defense — to help get the job done.
The Utes are now 1-3 in the Big 12.
Amari Cooper had an excellent performance in his first game as a Buffalo Bill. Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts examines his addition's effects.
Jordan Love looked equal parts Aaron Rodgers and Brett Favre. The Texans finally got their run game going, only to have C.J. Stroud look pedestrian. Someone has to lose a heavyweight fight, and this round went to Green Bay.
Southern Miss was 14-30 since Hall was hired after the 2020 season.
Brandon Aiyuk is the latest big injury for the 49ers.
Logano has raced for the title in every even-numbered year since NASCAR implemented its multi-round playoff format in 2014.
Former NBA Coach of the Year Monty Williams will coach his sons in high school while being paid the remaining $65 million from his contract with the Detroit Pistons.
The Lions faced a lot of adversity at Minnesota and still prevailed.
Nick Chubb was back for the first time since Week 2 of last season.
The NFC North heavyweights are all in action in the early window.
The Pirates are 5-14 since the start of the 2023 season.