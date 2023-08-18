PRP High School honors late student-athlete with basketball court dedication

The Canadian Press

Canada's Ben LeSage has unwittingly found himself in the middle of a raging rugby controversy. The Canadian co-captain is a victim rather than culprit in the story which involves two separate red cards in test matches played some 16,600 kilometres apart. At issue is how the sport polices itself when it comes to dangerous play. LeSage, a 27-year-old from Calgary who plays his club rugby for the MLR champion New England Free Jacks, was hurt early in the second half of Canada's 28-3 loss to Tonga o