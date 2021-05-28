Provinces shorten timelines for 2nd COVID-19 vaccine dose
Several provinces have announced plans to shorten the timeline for second doses of COVID-19 vaccines as supply increases.
Several provinces have announced plans to shorten the timeline for second doses of COVID-19 vaccines as supply increases.
This is not the same Bucks team that fell victim to a second-round upset last postseason.
Alek Manoah's first start was everything Blue Jays fans could've asked for, and his mom was rightfully fired up over her son's debut at Yankee Stadium.
All three NBA games on Wednesday had a problem with fans.
Neymar now has two known sexual assault accusations against him.
Javier Baez baited the Pirates into making one of the dumbest plays ever.
Girardi said it's "unfair" for the Phillies to share which players are injured.
The Toronto Raptors 2020-21 season didn't go as planned, but there were still several positives to take away.
If what Alek Manoah showed in his MLB debut is a reflection of what comes next, the Blue Jays have found themselves a game changer.
Just one week after suffering a scary injury, Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares was back on the ice at Scotiabank Arena.
Penguins executives Ron Hextall and Brian Burke have one chance to build a winner around an expiring core.
It's deja vu for the Clippers in the NBA playoffs, and sadly for Chris Paul too, while Utah just can't stay clear of drama.
Manchester City are desperate to get their hands on the Champions League trophy for the first time, while Chelsea are hoping to win the competition for the first time since beating Bayern Munich in 2012.
Toronto Blue Jays veteran infielder Joe Panik has seen a lot over his career, but he's never witnessed the type of offensive fireworks Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is providing.
The former Hart Trophy winner harbours no resentment toward the Sabres and wants to remain with the Bruins for the foreseeable future.
Canada announced its 21-player list for the upcoming Olympic qualifying tournament, and it's heavy on NBAers.
An all-English Champions League Final caps off what's been a great 2020-21 season on DAZN.
Pushing the European Championship back a year because of the coronavirus pandemic has given some teams a chance to rebuild or integrate new players.
The road to the NHL's final four starts this weekend with Washington and Boston kicking things off.
A look at what's happening around the majors Friday: ___ OHTANI ON DELAY Shohei Ohtani is set to pitch for the Angels in Oakland — assuming he can get to the ballpark on time. Los Angeles' two-way star was supposed to take the ball Thursday, but manager Joe Maddon scratched the right-hander after an accident on the Bay Bridge snarled traffic. The team bus carrying Ohtani wasn't able to get through, and Ohtani experienced another delay when he tried to take a Bay Area Rapid Transit train. Ohtani didn't get to the Coliseum until around 5 p.m. ahead of a 6:40 p.m. first pitch — not enough time for his roughly three-hour pre-start routine — so Maddon tabbed Patrick Sandoval to start and pushed Ohtani back to Friday. Ohtani stayed in the lineup as the designated hitter. The Japanese sensation entered Thursday hitting .270 with 15 homers and is 1-0 with a 2.37 ERA over six starts. ELBOW WOES The Mets may need to reassess their rotation after learning Thursday that right-hander Noah Syndergaard won't throw for at least six weeks due to inflammation in his right elbow. The hard-throwing 28-year-old was nearing a return from Tommy John surgery when he left his second minor league rehab start Tuesday after just one inning. The Mets said an MRI showed no structural damage to his UCL. Manager Luis Rojas said “we pray that he can pitch for us this year.” Syndergaard is one of several Mets on the injured list and one of four pitchers along with Carlos Carrasco (right hamstring), Taijuan Walker (right side) and Jordan Yamamoto (right shoulder). Carrasco, expected to serve as the Mets’ No. 2 pitcher in Syndergaard’s absence, is on the 60-day IL and not expected to return until at least July. Despite the injuries, New York's starters entered Thursday with a combined 2.94 ERA, fifth best in the majors. Walker is set to pitch Friday against Atlanta. QUICK HEALER Framber Valdez is set to make his first start of 2021 for Houston after breaking his left ring finger during spring training. Houston initially feared the 27-year-old left-hander could miss nearly the entire season, but his injury healed surprisingly fast. Valdez made two minor league rehab starts, most recently throwing 54 pitches in four innings for Triple-A Sugar Land on Saturday. He was a breakout star with the Astros in 2020, going 5-3 with a 3.57 ERA, then had a 1.88 ERA in four games (three starts) during the postseason. Valdez will face the Padres and right-hander Dinelson Lamet (1-0, 1.64). FROM THE TOP A pair of No. 1 overall draft choices will share the mound when Yankees ace Gerrit Cole faces Tigers right-hander Casey Mize. Cole (6-2, 1.81) was taken first overall in the 2011 draft by Pittsburgh and has since emerged as one of the game's best. The 30-year-old is as sharp as ever, striking out 92 and walking just eight this season over 64 2/3 innings. Mize (3-3, 3.42) is figuring things out in his second big league season after being drafted No. 1 in 2018. He had a 6.99 ERA in seven starts as a rookie in 2020 and struggled again this April, but he's begun to make good on his potential in May. The 24-year-old is 2-0 with a 1.73 ERA in four starts this month. The Yankees hope to get closer Aroldis Chapman back from a non-coronavirus illness that has sidelined him for two days. They're also expecting to activate slugger Giancarlo Stanton, who has been on the injured list with a quadriceps injury. WELCOME BACK The Brewers are set to open a three-game series in Washington, their first visit to Nationals Park since a crushing defeat in the 2019 NL wild-card game. Milwaukee led the game 3-1 before right fielder Trent Grisham misplayed Juan Soto's bases-loaded single in the bottom of the eighth, enabling Washington to go ahead 4-3. The Nats locked up the victory and went on to win the World Series, while Milwaukee traded Grisham to San Diego that winter. He won an NL Gold Glove in 2020 in center field. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
MIAMI (AP) — Khris Middleton scored 22 points, Jrue Holiday added 19 points and 12 assists and the Milwaukee Bucks moved a win from a berth in the Eastern Conference semifinals after easing past the Miami Heat 113-84 on Thursday night. Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 17 points and 17 rebounds for the Bucks. They lead the first-round series 3-0 and will try for a sweep of the reigning East champions on Saturday. The Bucks won Game 2 by 34 points and made Game 3 just as decisive, leading by as many as 32. Brook Lopez scored 13 points, while Bryn Forbes and Bobby Portis each had 11 for Milwaukee. Jimmy Butler scored 19 points and Bam Adebayo had 17 for Miami. Nemanja Bjelica — little-used by Miami this season, then called upon Thursday out of desperation for any sort of outside shooting — scored 14 points. Milwaukee outrebounded Miami 56-41, held the Heat to 38% shooting and became the first team to top Miami by at least 29 points twice in the same playoff series. And that's after the Bucks beat Miami by 47, in Miami, back in December. The biggest crowd of the season, by far — the Heat were expecting 17,000 in a building that in normal times called 19,600 a sellout — showed up, most of them in their seats by tip-off, hoping that they would see the start of a turnaround. Instead, in the biggest game of the season, they saw Miami’s slowest start of the season. The Heat managed only eight points in the game’s first nine minutes, the fewest they managed in such a game-opening span since last August and the fewest to open a game on their home floor since Nov. 14, 2018. It was 26-14 Milwaukee after one quarter, then the lead swelled to as much as 19 — 44-25 late in the second before got to 49-36 at the half. That matched the fewest points allowed by the Bucks in a first half in more than three years. And in the third, whenever Miami seemed like it could get close Milwaukee had a rebuttal. Butler scored to get Miami within 14; Forbes followed with a 3-pointer. Adebayo had a three-point play to make it 14 again; Antetokounmpo answered with a jumper. Tyler Herro hit a 3-pointer to get Miami within 14 a third time; the Bucks scored the next five points. The margin swelled to 27 in the third quarter. More than a few of those 17,000 fans didn’t stick around too much longer. TIP-INS Bucks: Donte DiVencenzo (left foot contusion) played nine minutes and was ruled out for the rest of the game. He missed all four of his shots. ... The last time Milwaukee allowed fewer than 36 points in a first half was April 22, 2018, when it gave up 35 in a playoff game against Boston. The Bucks gave up 36 at Indiana on Nov. 16, 2019. Heat: NBA deputy commissioner Mark Tatum and rapper Flo Rida were part of the crowd. ... Not only were the Heat offering fans the chance to get their first dose of the Moderna vaccine at the game, but further incentivized it by giving 10% off purchases at the team store. ... Heat fans, mindful that Antetokounmpo was called for a 10-second violation on a free throw in Game 1, screamed out a seconds count on his foul shots in the fourth quarter. ONE-SIDED Miami led more of Game 1 than Milwaukee did; the Heat were ahead for just over 22 minutes, the Bucks just over 21 minutes. Since then, it’s been all Milwaukee. Out of a possible 96 minutes in Games 2 and 3, Milwaukee has led for 93 minutes, 49 seconds; it’s been tied for 1:54 and the Heat have led for a total of 17 seconds. SWEEPAGE This is Miami’s first 3-0 series deficit since a first-round matchup against Boston in 2010. The Heat lost that series in five games and haven’t been swept since the 2007 first round against Chicago. Milwaukee is up 3-0 for the first time since sweeping Detroit in Round 1 of the 2019 playoffs. FIVE-SHOT TRIP No possession saw Milwaukee’s rebounding dominance more apparent that one late in the first quarter, one in which the Bucks got four offensive boards before scoring. Portis and P.J. Tucker each had two offensive rebounds on the possession, which ended with a Portis putback. LONG TIME Miami’s last postseason win on its home floor was May 13, 2016. Of the current Heat players, only Goran Dragic and Udonis Haslem remain from that team. Dragic scored 30 points in that win over Toronto; Haslem didn’t play. They didn’t make the playoffs in 2017 or 2019, were 0-2 at home in the 2018 playoffs and weren’t at home for last year’s run to the NBA Finals. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Tim Reynolds, The Associated Press