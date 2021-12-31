Provinces rewrite isolation rules to counter rising staff shortages
Provinces like P.E.I. and Saskatchewan are rewriting isolation rules for certain groups of employees in an attempt to prevent staff shortages and the loss of essential services.
Anthony Duclair scored twice, Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and four assists, and the Florida Panthers romped to a 9-3 rout of the NHL-leading Tampa Bay Lightning.
Antti Raanta made 26 saves, Teuvo Teravainen scored two goals and the Carolina Hurricanes excelled on special teams in a 4-0 victory over the Montreal Canadiens.
The Ontario government has capped the crowd size for indoor venues at 1,000 spectators or 50 per cent capacity, whichever is less.
Christina Marleau took to Twitter to narrate the nightmarish story, which thankfully turned out well for the family.
Travis Howe and Nico Blachman decided to square off at centre ice even before the first whistle.
From Shrunken Conor Garlands to hot mics, to bucketless EBUGs and legendary pressers, these are best viral NHL videos to bless our timelines in 2021.
"You see how people do die from this stuff."
The attack was reportedly part of a burglary at Cancelo's home.
It was not just the increased spread of COVID-19 that led to the cancellation of the world junior championship.
Ben Roethlisberger acknowledged something that has been hovering over the Steelers season.
Devin Hester holds the record for most career punt-return touchdowns with 14.
Fred VanVleet is making the most of his time away from the team.
From Jack Eichel to Super League, these were the most controversial moments of 2021 in sports.
From the Blue Jays' long-awaited return to Penny Oleksiak's Olympic triumphs, these were the most iconic moments in 2021 sports.
With the new year comes renewed hope -- regardless of the state of each Canadian team's current NHL season. The Zone Time crew discusses what each club North of the border should have on their list of resolutions for 2022.
Charles Robinson & Eric Edholm remember John Madden, talk about a post-Roethilsberger future in Pittsburgh and more.
Missouri had seven players appear in the game.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Antti Raanta made 26 saves, Teuvo Teravainen scored two goals and the Carolina Hurricanes excelled on special teams in a 4-0 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night. The Hurricanes scored three times on power plays and another time short-handed in their first game in nearly two weeks. Raanta, usually the backup in his first season with the Hurricanes, had his first shutout since Feb. 4, 2020. Nino Niederreiter and Seth Jarvis also scored, Jaccob Slavin had thre
The Steelers could try drafting a quarterback or signing a competent free agent to replace Roethlisberger next season. Or this conservative franchise can do something out of character: go big.
Russell Wilson knows he could be involved in trade rumors in the offseason.