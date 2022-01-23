'Proud reproductive freedom state': Gov. Newsom honors 49th anniversary of Roe v. Wade
Saturday is the 49th anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision. Gov. Gavin Newsom and First Lady Jennifer Siebel Newsom commemorated the anniversary in a video, speaking on how California is working to solidify abortion rights. "Today, California stands as a proud reproductive freedom state, where we're committed to not just protecting the constitutional right to abortion but to expanding access to reproductive care," Newsom said. In 1973, a 7 to 2 vote by the justices established the right to abortion to women in every state. However, the law is now at risk of being overturned later this year.