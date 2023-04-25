'Proud of our community': Sports Commission, VisitKC CEO Kathy Nelson on draft
Kathy Nelson, CEO of the KC Sports Commission and Visit KC, envisioned the NFL Draft here before anyone else.
Aaron Rodgers' move from the Packers to the Jets alters the balance of power in each conference and reshapes the futures of the two franchises.
At least 16 Colorado players since Saturday said they were entering the transfer portal to leave coach Deion Sanders.
Comedian and actor was posing for photos with other fans when the incident took place
Alex Kerfoot's deflection in overtime capped off a dramatic comeback for the Maple Leafs as they took a commanding 3-1 series lead over the Lightning.
The Tampa Bay Lightning led 4-1 after two periods Monday, only to lose to the Toronto Maple Leafs in overtime. They're among the NHL teams in trouble.
WWE is bringing back the World Heavyweight Championship! Paul Levesque, aka Triple H, announced this week on Monday Night Raw that the coveted championship will make its return after a decade in retirement. The title was unified with the WWE Championship back in 2013. (Note: Randy Orton was the last person to hold the title.) […]
The 2023 NFL draft appears top heavy with quarterbacks. Sam Farmer makes his predictions and picks for Nos. 1-31 in his final mock draft. Round 1 is Thursday.
A portion of a tube frame intruding into a NASCAR cabin is terrifying, but this impact would have looked different on the driver's side.
Patrick Mahomes is a two-time NFL MVP and Super Bowl champion but when he was drafted by the Chiefs, not everyone was sure he’d work out.
Catch up on the weekend's biggest headlines.
Mackenzie Mahler finished in first place in the senior ladies category at the World Irish Dancing Championships held earlier this month in Montreal. It's a childhood dream come true for the Calgary woman, who has been dancing since she was six years old.
A major penalty assessed to Cale Makar was controversially downgraded to a minor after a late hit on Jared McCann, who left the game injured.
The NFL Draft has a lot of intrigue starting with the second pick.
TORONTO — Even though Whit Merrifield has reached base in every game he's this season, he thinks he can do more for the Toronto Blue Jays. Cavan Biggio's three-run homer handed Toronto a 5-2 win over the struggling Chicago White Sox on Monday. Merrifield felt "pretty good" after he extended his on-base streak to 17 games with an RBI double and two walks but he still has some reservations about his play this year. "I'm still not where I want to be but I'm pretty close to getting out, I feel like,
"Rob and I kinda blacked out during this moment, but somehow we'll never forget it," Reynolds said
Zach Hyman scores in overtime as the Edmonton Oilers rally from a 3-0 deficit to defeat the Kings 5-4. The series is tied 2-2 as it heads back to Canada.
It was a simple moment, a minuscule measure of time that brought ecstasy and closure. Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney could easily have intruded. Many would have done. But no, as Ben Tozer and Luke Young lifted the National League trophy, Wrexham’s Hollywood owners stood out of shot. Then they bounced up and down gleefully like the supporters they are, joy unbridled at sealing a return to the Football League – 15 years to the day since the club departed via the cellar door.
The Kings’ comeback effort came up short, but Curry’s mistake opened the door for Sacramento in the final minute.
Marcus Foligno was whistled for a pair of questionable calls in Game 4 and he didn't mince words afterwards.
