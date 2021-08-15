Protests in France against health pass for fifth weekend
Crowds rallied through the streets of Paris, Marseille, Nice, Montpellier and other towns, waving placards mocking French President Emmanuel Macron and chanting "Freedom, freedom".
In Paris and Nice, hospital workers who are against vaccinations joined the protest.
The protesters questioned the efficacy of the vaccine and said the virus is better addressed by treatments and social distancing. They also worried that there are not enough studies on side effects.