Protests erupt in countries after Gaza hospital strike

STORY: There were demonstrations in Jordan, Tunisia and Turkey, with many taking place outside of Israeli embassies or consulates.

About 500 Palestinians were killed in a blast at a Gaza hospital on Tuesday that Palestinian health authorities said was caused by an Israeli air strike but that the Israeli military blamed on a failed rocket launch by a Palestinian militant group.

In Amman, one Jordanian protester told Reuters, “During the foundation of Israel when it occupied the area, they are breaching international humanitarian law. The Geneva Agreement is obvious in this regard, medical centers or hospitals should not be touched."

Palestinians in the occupied West Bank also took to the street to protest against president Mahmoud Abbas, whose forces have long been criticized for coordinating with Israel on security in the territory.