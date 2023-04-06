Protests at Charles de Gaulle Airport Over Pension Reforms

Protesters demonstrated at Paris’s Charles de Gaulle Airport on Thursday, April 6, as pension-reform protests continued throughout France, after talks between the government and unions ended in deadlock, according to national news reports.

The airport tweeted: “Demonstration in progress at Paris-CDG: road access around terminal 1 is currently disrupted.”

France’s Directorate General for Civil Aviation said some flight disruption was expected at several airports from April 5, including Marseille-Provence, Toulouse and Bordeaux. Credit: @SaraKiss_Moun via Storyful