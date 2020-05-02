Protestors Gather in Albany to Demand Governor Lift COVID-19 Restrictions

Protesters demanding the reopening of New York gathered outside the New York State Capitol building in Albany on May 1, calling for Governor Andrew Cuomo to end stay-at-home orders.

Twitter footage shows demonstrators outside the building waving American and “Don’t Tread On Me” flags, with chants of “U-S-A” heard.

Local news reported over a hundred protesters showed up to the event.

As of May 1, New York state reported 164,505 cases of COVID-19 with 13,000 deaths. Credit: TheNYPatriot@twitter via Storyful