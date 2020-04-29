Protestors Defy COVID-19 Social Distancing Rules as Anti-Government Demonstrations Restart in Hong Kong

Two people were fined for breaching COVID-19 social distancing rules at a protest in Hong Kong, as anti-government demonstrations restarted on April 28.

Demonstrators held up the old British flag of Hong Kong and sung a protest song inside the International Finance Centre mall before dozens of police officers arrived to break up the group.

A man impersonating North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was also seen at the protest amid rumours he was in a poor medical condition.

Anti-government protests in Hong Kong have stalled since the outbreak of COVID-19, however organisers have recently signalled that they were willing to breach social distancing rules to restart demonstrations. Credit: SocREC via Storyful