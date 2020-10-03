Protesters taken into custody after chaining selves to Capitol

Seventeen protesters were taken into custody Friday at the California Capitol during a demonstration against slaughterhouses. The protest was organized by Direct Action Everywhere, a group of animal rights activists, which is calling on Gov. Gavin Newsom to issue an executive order to stop the construction of new slaughterhouses. During the demonstration, three protesters climbed up to the second-floor balcony and themselves to the railing. The protesters also unfurled a banner that said “Animal Bill of Rights.” Get the full story in the video above.