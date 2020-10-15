Protesters Surround Thai Police Truck in Bangkok

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in downtown Bangkok calling for the resignation of Thailand’s prime minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on October 15, the Bangkok Post reported.

This comes a day after Bangkok police issued an emergency decree banning gatherings of more than five people, local media reported.

This footage was shared by a protester and shows a police truck retreating as protesters chant and move forward.

According to the Bangkok Post, the protest movement aims to remove Gen Prayut, who took power in a 2014 coup that was meant to end a decade of violence between supporters and opponents of the country’s establishment.

Those marching on the streets also want a new constitution and have called for reform of the monarchy, the Post said Credit: @bebeam03 via Storyful