Protesters and Supporters Rally at Belmont University Before Final Presidential Debate

Protesters and supporters of President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden rallied at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, on October 22, ahead of the final presidential debate between the two candidates.

Drive-by footage of the crowds lining Wedgewood Avenue shows both pro-Trump and anti-Trump signs, with several individuals waving flags.

Tump previously declined to participate in a virtual debate, making this debate in Nashville the second and final faceoff between him and Biden.

According to the Associated Press, a representative of the Commission on Presidential Debates will control a mute button backstage to ensure each candidate gets their allotted two minutes of uninterrupted speaking time. Credit: @sophiaroselle_ via Storyful