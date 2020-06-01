Protesters in Spokane, Washington, Rally Against Death of George Floyd

Demonstrators marched in Spokane, Washington, on May 31, to protest against the police-involved death of George Floyd.

Footage shows the rally of protesters, many holding signs, marching in downtown Spokane and chanting: “No justice, no peace” and “Black lives matter.”

Despite looting later in the evening, local news reported the majority of the protest was peaceful.

According to reports, Spokane was one of the cities where police were seen “taking a knee” in solidarity with protesters. Credit: @HaleyAbercromb1 via Storyful