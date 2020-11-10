Protesters Shout and Throw Water Bottles After Storming Government Building in Armenia

Protesters threw water bottles in the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia in Yerevan after a deal to end fighting with Azerbaijan over the Nagorno-Karabakh region was signed on November 10.

Neil Hauer filmed a video that showed dozens of protesters shouting and throwing water bottles at the podium. A man with a loudspeaker is seen brawling with another man at the podium.

Hauer told Storyful that there was no security inside the building. He said security was “standing outside and watching things happen”.

“Just a carousel of guys making unruly speeches, getting punched in the face, and another guy circling up now,” Hauer wrote in a Twitter post that showed a similar scene.

Russia, who helped broker the deal, agreed to deploy peacekeeping troops to the frontline of Nagorno-Karabakh to help stop military conflict, according to reports.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian said on Facebook that calling an end to the fight was “extremely painful for me personally and for our people.” Credit: Neil Hauer via Storyful