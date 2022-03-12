Protesters Set Off Alarms Outside Charing Cross Police Station on Everard Vigil Anniversary

Protesters set off anti-rape alarms outside the Charing Cross Police Station in London on Saturday, March 12, the one-year anniversary of the vigil for Sarah Everard that turned violent.

A London Metropolitan Police officer was charged with the kidnap and murder of 33-year-old Sarah Everard, who disappeared as she walked home on March 3. On March 13, several people were violently detained and dispersed by police during a vigil for Everard in Clapham Commons.

Saturday’s protest was organized by Sisters Uncut, a self-described feminist activist organization that protests cuts to domestic violence services. Demonstrators demanded police reform and carried signs with slogans such as “Police are perpetrators.”

Video filmed by Sisters Uncut shows a large crowd gathered outside of the Charing Cross Police Station in London on Saturday evening as wailing alarms go off. The organization said “1,000” alarms were set off.

Earlier in the day, the group led a protest blocking the Victoria Embankment. Credit: Sisters Uncut via Storyful