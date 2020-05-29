Protesters Set Minneapolis Police Precinct Ablaze During Continued Unrest

The Minneapolis police precinct at the center of intense protests following the killing of George Floyd was destroyed over the night of May 28 to 29 as demonstrations continued, reports said.

Just after 10 pm on Thursday night, protesters overran the 3rd Precinct, setting it ablaze after officers were ordered to evacuate at the behest of Mayor Jacob Frey, who believed there were “imminent threats” to officers and the building.

This video shows the precinct engulfed in flames late Thursday night.

Minnesota Gov Tim Walz signed an executive order May 28 activating more than 500 National Guard soldiers to provide safety and protection to Minneapolis, Saint Paul, and the surrounding areas. Credit: Max via Storyful