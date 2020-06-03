Protesters Ride School Bus Through Atlanta During Anti-Racism Protests

Protesters rode a school bus through Atlanta, Georgia, on Tuesday, June 2, as activists continued to rally against racism and police brutality.

Tuesday marked the fifth consecutive night of protests in Atlanta following the death of George Floyd. This footage shows protesters riding on the top of a school bus.

Local media reported that Atlanta police arrested 52 people on Tuesday, bringing to 445 the total number of arrests connected to the demonstrations since the previous Friday. Credit: The South Bend Commons via Storyful