Protesters Release Black Balloons Honoring Greek Train Crash Victims

Thousands of protesters gathered in Syntagma Square in Athens, Greece, on Sunday, March 5, following a deadly train crash that killed 57 people.

Footage recorded by Grigoris Thanasoulas shows protesters releasing black balloons in Athens.

Greek outlet News247 said 15,000 people turned out for Sunday’s protest.

Police attempted to disperse protesters with tear gas, the report added.

This follows unrest in Athens earlier in the week.

The Greek Fire Service said on Friday that 57 people had died and a further 38 were hospitalized after two trains collided near Tempi late on Tuesday, February 28. Credit: Grigoris Thanasoulas via Storyful