Protesters Rally Against Racism, Police Brutality at Youngstown Demonstration

A crowd of protesters walked through Youngstown, Ohio, on Sunday, May 31, to rally against racism and police brutality following the death of George Floyd.

Local media reported that about 500 demonstrators gathered in downtown Youngstown on Sunday, joining in on days of ongoing protests across the globe. This video shows a crowd of protesters walking down Market Street in Youngstown.

Reports said arrests were made at the Youngstown demonstration, but it’s unclear how many. Credit: @caliiibird via Storyful