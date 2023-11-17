Protesters, police clash after Spain PM is re-elected

STORY: Spain's parliament had voted to make Pedro Sanchez prime minister for another term on Thursday, ending a protracted deadlock after an inconclusive general election in July.

Sanchez's Spanish Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE) reached separate deals with a number of regional parties to earn their backing.

That included a contentious amnesty bill registered in parliament on Monday (November 13) which has angered many Spaniards and sparked protests across the country.