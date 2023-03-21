Protesters, police clash in Paris as demonstrations continue

STORY: Thousands of protesters denouncing the French government's proposal to raise the retirement age by two years gathered in the Place de la Republique on the eve of a crucial televised interview by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Protesters have been playing cat-and-mouse with police in cities across France since last week, setting bins and barricades on fire while police responded with tear gas and charged at protesters.

French President Emmanuel Macron aims to use a TV interview on Wednesday (March 22) to "calm things down" and will plan reforms for the rest of his mandate, a source who took part in meetings between Macron and key allies told Reuters.