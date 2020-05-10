Protesters and Police Clash in Indianapolis Following Officer-Involved Shooting of Sean Reed

One protester was arrested and police fired pepper balls at a crowd gathered to demonstrate in Indianapolis, Indiana, on May 9 following the officer-involved shooting of Sean Reed.

Reed died in Indianapolis on May 6 during an incident he streamed on Facebook. Police said they were pursuing the 21-year-old black man for driving recklessly before he exchanged gunshots with an officer, who fired the fatal shot.

The death triggered several days of protests in the city. In this video, one man can be seen being grabbed from a protest group assembled near the intersection where Reed died. Several members of the group grapple with officers before returning to the side of the road.

Local media reported that one man was charged at the protests with obstruction of traffic and disorderly conduct.

Police said they also used “pepper ball deployment to deter a crowd as they closed in on officers creating an unsafe environment." Credit: Van Heart via Storyful