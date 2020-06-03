Protesters Peacefully March in New York City Against Police Brutality

Peaceful protesters marched down Broadway in lower Manhattan on June 2, demanding change in the wake of the police-involved death of George Floyd.

Footage uploaded to Twitter shows a stream of demonstrators, many carrying signs, walking past New York University buildings.

The uploader wrote: “Broadway and Washington: This is what most all protesters in NYC look like. Peaceful demonstration of 1st Amendment rights.” Credit: @lavorgna via Storyful

