Protesters Mark Anniversary of Death of Somalian Refugee Who Drowned in Manchester River

Protests were organised in cities around the world on June 27 to mark the first anniversary of the death of Shukri Abdi, a 12-year-old Somalian refugee who drowned in a river in Manchester, UK.

Middle East Eye reported on an inquest into Abdi’s death, which opened in February but was adjourned, they said, without a resumption date. The inquiry heard allegations that Abdi had been bullied and subjected to racist abuse and threatened by classmates before her death.

A Change.org petition calling for a criminal investigation into her death, had gained more than a million signatures by June 28.

This video filmed in London’s Parliament square, shows protesters chanting “Justice for Abdi” on June 27.

The Guardian reported that as well as protests across the UK, rallies were planned for Los Angeles, California, and Toronto, Canada. Support for the campaign has come from the Black Lives Matter movement as well as celebrities including John Boyega and Ice Cube, the paper said. Credit: @newfocusyouth via Storyful